Is today? Daniel Alves’s staff makes counterproposal, and Fluminense tries to close the deal on Thursday | Rio de Janeiro

The deadline for entries in the Brazilian Championship ends this Friday, September 24th. As Daniel Alves played only six games in this Serie A, he can still be entered by another club in the same competition.

In addition to Fluminense, three other clubs from Brazil and two from abroad had shown interest in the Olympic champion. Flamengo and Athletico-PR are among them, but there was stagnation in the conversations.

Without the bankroll to compete with the figures of the richest competitors in the dispute for the 38-year-old right-back, such as Flamengo and foreign clubs, Fluminense had bet their chips on a project to seduce the player.

Daniel Alves was paid R$1.5 million a month at Morumbi. To play at Fluminense, he would need to drastically reduce these salaries by more than half the amount and have bonuses for goals.

In addition, the tricolor board is aware of the full-back’s desire to compete in the Qatar World Cup at the end of next year, and the player himself knows that the chances of a call-up will increase if he is highlighted in a good showcase. Therefore, Fluminense’s proposal is for a longer contract in Laranjeiras, where Daniel Alves could reach 40 years, as well as Nenê.

Daniel Alves arrived in São Paulo in 2019 in a contract considered to be one of the biggest in Brazilian football. São Paulo champion this season, the full-back left the club due to a million dollar debt. In the termination agreement, Tricolor Paulista committed to pay monthly installments of R$ 400 thousand over five years, totaling R$ 24 million.

