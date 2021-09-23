‘It sounded like rudeness,’ says Xand Avião when apologizing for a joke with Cremosinho

Xand Airplane he used social media to apologize for a misunderstanding that happened between him and the comedian Cremosinho last Tuesday (21). The singer made a joke with the comedian and “expelled” him from the stage, but the audience did not understand that it was a joke.

“Yesterday was a very special day for me. A project we’ve been working on for months got off the ground, and in the midst of so much joy I need to make an apology. During the party, Cremosinho entered the stage and I made a joke that, watching the videos today, sounded like rudeness on my part. I was sad seeing the images and I manage to put myself in his place to understand that I was wrong. So I apologize to him and to everyone who, with good reason, pulled my ear by the wobble. Sorry, friend,” wrote Xand in a post in the stories.

On the occasion, Xand asks Cremosinho if he’ll be at another show the next day. “Assumptions… tomorrow you’re going to Wesley Safadão’s show, what are you going to do? The same thing?”. “If he calls, he has to do it, right?”, replied the comedian. “Same thing?” Xand asked again. “If it’s cool, right?”, concluded the comedian, as he was taken off the stage.

