items in the basic food basket vary up to 142% in Campo Grande’s markets · Jornal Midiamax

The State Procon released the survey of prices for Basic Basket items for the month of September this Wednesday (22). In some products, the variation was up to 142.86%. The survey was carried out between September 8 and 15, 2021, in 19 commercial establishments in Campo Grande.

According to the survey, the biggest price variation was the Fiat Luz Pinheiro match, with 10 boxes of 40 toothpicks, which at Fort Atacadista was being sold at R$ 3.29 and, at Extra, at R$ 7.99. The product with the smallest price variation was Kicaldo beans, with 5.41%. At Atacadão and Carrefour, the product cost R$ 7.79, and at Fort Atacadista, R$ 7.39.

Of the cleaning products, the Assolan 60G steel sponge showed the greatest variation, with 131.78%. At Nunes Supermarket it cost R$ 2.99 and at Pag Poko R$ 1.29. The smallest variation was that of the liquid detergent Minuano 500 ml, which presented 20.10%. Assaí was selling at R$ 2.39, with the same product costing R$ 1.99 in the Producer and Duarte Market.

Of the 144 food items surveyed, five had more than 100% increase. As for cleaning, of the 25 products, two had more than 100% increase. For an item to be included in the price variation analysis, the same product must be sold in at least three surveyed establishments.

“Research is very important for the consumer! Having the habit of researching, the consumer strengthens the consumer relationship, as well as the supplier that offers the best price and brings savings to their household budget”, commented the superintendent of Procon-MS, Marcelo Salomão. Click here and check out the full survey.