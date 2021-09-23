“It’s already untouchable”, says Spanish press about Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid – 22/09/2021

Still not shining after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, in 2018, Real Madrid has bet on the talent of Vinicius Jr. And, it seems, the Brazilian has already conquered his place in the squad and, today, he is considered a key player in the team meringue. At least that’s what the Spanish media say.

According to the newspaper “Marca”, the athlete revealed by Flamengo is going through a great moment and has the confidence of coach Carlo Ancelotti. The proof of this is that the Italian coach has made several changes in the starting lineup, but in none of these tests the Brazilian was left out of the starting eleven.

According to the publication, Vinicius has already achieved the status of “untouchable” and will be one of the main stars to command Real Madrid this season. The main quality of the Brazilian that has been praised by the media is the aggressive style of play, always facing rivals and causing damage to the opposing defenses.

Rodrygo is also praised: “It’s a bullet”

Image: Getty Images

Who was also remembered for the publication was another Brazilian: Rodrygo. Formed in the youth categories of Santos, the player does not have the same impact as his compatriot, as he has played few games as a starter, as happened in the rout by 6-1 against Mallorca this Wednesday, in the Spanish Championship.

The striker was praised saying that whenever he enters the field he has done the job and that he has already conquered his place in the squad. “He already owns the right runner. He does many things, and he does them all well. We talk well about Vinicius, but Rodrygo is also very well. It’s a bullet,” added “Marca” about the Brazilian’s performance.