‘I’ve never seen her like this,’ says Sabrina Sato after her daughter got sick

Sabrina Sato had a scare like that in the last few days. Zoe, the 2-year-old daughter of the presenter with Duda Nagle, became ill and needed special care.

“In the late afternoon, he started to have a little fever. I was really worried. I left with a sinking heart to work. I’ve never seen her like that, so quiet,” Sabrina said in Instagram stories. “I ran from work, I couldn’t even say goodbye to people properly. I had to take Zoe to the pediatrician and Duda had a very important preview. I already had everything organized. I went with him, but I unchecked everything I had. It was the biggest rush because Duda wanted to go with us to the pediatrician. He left in the middle of the appointment and I came back with Zozo. The doctor said she’s going to be fine,” he continued.

“Even though she’s already two years old, I’m a first-time mother. Now that she is going to school and that she has started to get the flu, she has a virus. I was desperate. The pediatrician calmed me down, Zoe will be great”, finished Sabrina, visibly worried.

