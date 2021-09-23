James Rodríguez leaves Everton and settles with new club

This Wednesday, James Rodríguez was announced as a reinforcement of Al-Rayyan, from Qatar. The Colombian midfielder was not in the plans of the Everton for the season sequel and ended up traded.

The negotiation was possible since, unlike in Europe, Qatar’s transfer window is open until the end of September. According to the Spanish newspaper AT, James’ performance at Al-Rayyan this season will be monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.

James has not taken the field once this season for Everton. The 30-year-old was signed by the English club in September 2020 and played 26 matches, with six goals scored and nine assists, the team’s second best mark in the category.

Rodríguez rose to prominence on the international stage after being the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup with six goals. The great performance in the tournament caught the attention of the Real Madrid, who hired him the same year. The Spanish club is the team that the Colombian defended the most in his career, with 125 matches, 37 goals and 42 assists.

In addition to Everton and Real Madrid, James also wore the jerseys of Bayern Munchen, Monaco and Harbor. In Argentina, the midfielder played for Banfield.