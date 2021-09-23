JBL launches in Brazil an automotive subwoorfer that also works as a portable

Imagine being able to take your car stereo anywhere you want? This is the proposal of the new active subwoofer model from JBL, the Sub Bass Pro Go. The product was announced in Brazil this Tuesday (21st), and its design differentiates adaptable.

The Sub Bass Pro Go presents itself as a 2-in-1 sound player. What does this mean? It has a fixed base that allows it to be attached to the trunk of any vehicle. As disconnecting from the base is very simple, the speaker soon becomes a portable speaker, which works via Bluetooth (4.2). From there, just load it up and continue the party wherever you want.



The launch has adjustable settings to maximize in-car bass, and features that let you balance sound quality and lifespan. Its battery is 3000 mAH, and has a autonomy of up to 8 hours of playback.



But what if during this period the cell phone connected to the speaker loses its battery? The Sub Bass Pro Go is prepared for that too. You can use the Powerbank charger built into the speaker to keep mobile devices charged during use. In other words: no more finishing your barbecue with the family before the battery is out.



Speaking of parties, the speaker is IPX5-rated, splash-proof, and chemically resistant — making it easy to use at poolside events, for example. A positive point for the most clumsy owners, no doubt.





The product also features JBL Connect technology, which connects up to three mobile devices for wireless music sharing and simultaneous audio playback.



The Sub Bass Pro Go is available at JBL’s official store and costs R$3,499.