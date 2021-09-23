João Fernandes vents about life with his son three months after Mabel Calzolari’s death: ‘I’ll keep trying’

Actor João Fernandes spoke about how life has been with his son three months after the death of actress Mabel Calzolari, in June this year. The young artist was the victim of a rare disease that causes swelling in the spinal cord. João shared an image in which Mabel appears smiling, holding her two-year-old son Nícolas, and vents.

“I still can’t promise many things I’d like, but I’ll keep trying. There are days when it’s difficult, we keep going”, he begins, and continues:

“Three months… And the longing comes every day. Longing for your smile and the love of you two. Three months of the worst day of my life, and it seems that things keep going wrong… Light and peace for our walk. See you soon.”

João and Mabel ended their relationship in 2020. Nícolas is the result of the union of the two. Both, however, maintained a close relationship.

João vents on social networks Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Within two years, Mabel was hospitalized six times and struggled not to become quadriplegic. It all started with arachnoiditis, an inflammation of the spine. From December onwards, she opened her spine nine times, which may have altered her nervous system, and underwent ten surgeries.

Mabel had seizures and didn’t even recognize people. In June, she had a respiratory arrest and needed to be intubated. Days later he had a swelling in his brain, until doctors confirmed his brain death.

João and Mabel had a child together, but they were already separated at the time of the actress’s death Photo: Reproduction/Instagram