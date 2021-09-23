Joelma publishes a photo with her new boyfriend

joelma published on social networks, this Wednesday (22), her first photo with her new boyfriend, farmer Ewerton Martins. The singer had been single since 2018, when she ended her relationship with businessman Alessandro Cavalcante and got to know the new affair through mutual friends.

+After being single for 3 years, Joelma is dating handsome farmer

+Couple has sex on reality show and receives a fine of R$ 111 thousand

+Jose de Abreu’s girlfriend gets a tattoo in honor of the actor: ‘I love you, Mor’

“I found it”, wrote the singer in a publication. In another image, Joelma wrote “I knew it was you. 23.09 at 9 am, referring to the day and time of your new musical release. Ewerton has more than 26,000 followers and began appearing in the media seven years ago as a “cat tractor driver.”

Several famous people celebrated the publication of the new couple. “Much love for you,” said Eliana. “Yay!” commented Tatá Werneck. Pocah already questioned whether the relationship would not be a marketing strategy to promote the new clip. “I hope it’s not just for the release because I’m already shipping JOELTON,” he said.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence