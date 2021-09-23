Joelma starts dating ‘cat farmer’ and releases new song ‘Yes’ – É Hit

The singer joelma, 47, took up dating Ewerton Martin, the “farmer cat” which was speculated as the artist’s new affair. The “Yes”, however, was not restricted to the new relationship — the woman from Pará announced music with that title for this Friday (23).

Joelma was congratulated by several famous people after publishing a photo in a romantic mood with her boyfriend Photograph:

playback/Instagram

Several famous people reacted with surprise and happiness to the disclosure of the relationship. “Much love for you,” wrote presenter Eliana. “All the love in the world to you,” commented singer Tays Reis. The singer and ex-BBB Pocah took the opportunity to inform the fans for the couple: I hope it’s not just for the release because I’m already shipping ‘Joelton'[apelido com junção dos nomes do casal]”.

Like the ex-BBB, several followers of Joelma theorized that the artist’s posts are about a marketing ploy — in the posts next to the handsome, made this Wednesday night (21) and Thursday afternoon (22), she punctuated the release date of the new work.

“I thought it really was your new love,” commented one fan with a clown emoji next. “People are thinking it’s dating, but I think it’s a new video,” conjectured another. Given the new speculation among fans, another joked, “You guys fight to make it official.”

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the portal metropolises, the relationship is recent, but it has left the singer very happy. joelma was single since 2018, after the end of a relationship with businessman Alessandro Cavalcante. The two were together for over a year.

Cantora published two posts alongside the farmer in less than 24 hours Photograph:

playback/Instagram

Speculation about affair

Rumors about the relationship started after fans noticed a exchange of comments and likes between the singer and the farmer, who lives in Rio das Pedras, in the interior of São Paulo. Among the interactions made by the artist, there were emojis with hearts and passionate faces.

The singer’s comment was echoed by several followers Photograph:

playback/Instagram

The communications were even reciprocated by the farmer, who even published emojis in a post by Joelma. The exchange of symbols cheered followers: “Smell of passion in the air”, wrote a profile. “Losed the blonde’s heart?” asked another.

New song

Although the posts alongside Ewerton have a passionate tone, the artist was straightforward about the song. “Yes” will be released at 9am this Friday, being the singer’s first song. “Hope you like it,” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday (22), where she also retweeted several messages from fans excited about the release.

Nova song is the first composed by the singer Photograph:

reproduction

The new song was placed in pre sale on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and Tidal. The music video will be released on YouTube at 12pm.