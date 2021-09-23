Johnny Depp criticizes ‘Culture of Cancellation’ before receiving award in San Sebastián | Movie theater

No one is safe from the so-called “cancellation culture,” film star Johnny Depp said Wednesday at the San Sebastián Film Festival, where he would receive the event’s top prize for his nearly 40-year career.

Depp, 58, lost a court battle for defamation against a British tabloid that labeled him a “women batterer” last year when a London court ruled he repeatedly assaulted his former partner, the American actress. Amber Heard.

Since then, the actor has complained about being boycotted by Hollywood, as his latest film, “Minamata”, has struggled to secure a US premiere.

On Wednesday, Depp lamented “this culture of cancellation or this instant rush to judgment based essentially on what amounts to polluted air being exhaled.”

“I’m going to someone’s house. I’m going to perform at their son’s birthday party at some point,” he told a news conference, just before a ceremony in which he would be honored with the honorary Donostia award, San Sebastián’s principal.

“No one is safe as long as someone is willing to say a sentence. It takes a sentence.”

Feminist groups and film industry associations criticized the festival’s decision to honor Depp when the award was announced in August.

In response to these criticisms, festival director Jose Luis Rebordinos said the award is a reflection of Depp’s film achievements and is unrelated to his personal life.

“The role of a film festival is not to judge the conduct of members of the film industry,” he said at the time.