Johnny Depp says again that he is a victim of the “cancellation culture”

Just over a month after claiming that it had been victim of a Hollywood boycott, Johnny Depp returned to speak against what he calls the “cancellation culture”, during the San Sebastian Film Festival, in Spain. The actor received the honorary prize Donostia Award, during the ceremony, taking advantage of time with the press to call people to “stand up” against what he claims to be “injustice”.

“It can be seen as an event in history for how long it’s been, this culture of cancellation; the instant rush to judge based on what is basically polluted air.”, stated Depp. “It’s so out of control I can promise you: No one is safe. None of you. No one out the door. No one is safe. Just one sentence and there’s no more floor, the rug has been pulled. it happened, but for a lot of people. It happened to women, men. Unfortunately, at some point they started to think it’s normal. Or that it’s about them. When it isn’t.”, concluded.



Depp still did what the deadline pointed out as a possible reference to the unsuccessful lawsuit he filed last year against the British tabloid the sun by the use of the term “wife abuser” in a story. “It doesn’t matter if a trial used an artistic license. When there’s injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you believe, get up, don’t sit back. Because they need you.”, said Depp.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Johnny Depp was initially accused of assault by the actress Amber Heard (Aquaman), his ex-wife, in 2016, the same year it was announced in the new movie in the Harry Potter universe. Since then, the case has been brought to trial, with audio and video evidence of Depp’s attacks, as well as of assaults by Heard.

Over the years, the figure of Johnny Depp has become quite controversial, especially by others reports on the actor’s aggressive behavior on film sets. In order not to get involved in the controversy, the studios were cutting Depp from his projects. Disney, for example, plans a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean without actor involvement.

The production of fantastic animals, on the other hand, initially chose to continue working with the actor. The decision to keep him displeased Amber Heard, who criticized the studio, and also Daniel Radcliffe, who played the protagonist Harry Potter in the original saga.

Anyway, the author and creator J.K. Rowling, in December 2017, defended the presence of Depp in the derivative, saying: “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable with keeping our cast original, we are genuinely happy to have Johnny play a great character in the movies.”.

Depp’s situation, however, has changed since the end of 2020, when he lost a lawsuit against the tabloid the sun, who called him a “wife abuser”. The British court understood that the publication proved the content of his article. Shortly after, the actor was fired from Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them, in which he played Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelsen will assume the role in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.