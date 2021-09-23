Jorge lost 80 kg and went from obese to ‘advertisement boy’ at the gym – 23/09/2021

Jorge Bentes, 39, started dieting when he was 10 years old. As he could not keep himself thin, at one point in his life he accepted that he would be fat forever and even weighed 150 kg. But when he went to live near a park, he decided to change his lifestyle, had clothes made to train with a seamstress and stopped being obese. Below, he tells how he lost weight:

“At the age of 1, I started having problems eating and my mother started filling me with vitamins and fattening recipes. At 4, I became an overweight child and started my fight against obesity. At 10 I had been on a restrictive diet for years: I was going to travel and had to take lunch boxes.I associated the word diet with a ban and what was supposed to be a solution became a trauma.

Image: Personal archive

Today, I see how much I suffered bullying and was excluded for being obese. Nobody chose me for soccer, I couldn’t have a girlfriend… I always received looks as if I was a slob, as if I was fat because I wanted to. I was taken out of the pattern before I even knew it existed, and that is very cruel in childhood.

It was at this time that I thought eating was something forbidden, which only increased and worsened my binge eating. I’ve done every crazy diet imaginable. I lost weight several times, but then I gained weight again. After much suffering with the accordion effect, I decided that I would assume myself fat and sedentary forever.

I ended up moving from São Paulo to Cascavel, Paraná, at the age of 31, and went to live in front of a park. One day, I went for a walk there to see the place and I couldn’t walk for 10 minutes. This scared me and made me sink in that I needed to have a healthier lifestyle.

I decided to weigh myself and found that I was 150 kg —I am 1.70 m tall. I got off the scales crying, but I was taken by the certainty that this time I would be able to lose weight. I started changing my diet and taking walks in the park. At first, I couldn’t go around the entire park, but I gradually evolved.

Image: Personal archive

In the first month, I eliminated 12 kg. Excited, I decided to enter the gym. However, as I was wearing 60, I couldn’t find clothes that fit me. Of course, that wasn’t an obstacle: I had some pieces made to measure and went to work out!

On the first day, I felt like an ET in that place, but I knew I needed to do the activity for me. I ignored the looks and pain at the beginning and started training five times a week. However, it wasn’t easy. I even went to train crying, so embarrassed I had to be at the gym.

Every time I thought about giving up, I was reminded of all the ‘no’s’ I got for being obese. I wasn’t going to train out of hatred for my body, but out of love for myself, as I knew how obesity impacts on health, especially in the long term.

Image: Personal archive

We have to take care of our body because it’s our temple, it’s not a matter of getting into a pattern but of choosing a new healthier habit every day.

To lose weight, I also needed to associate the diet with something healthy and without restrictions. I learned new flavors, recipes and ingredients like flaxseed flour, oat bran, coconut flour. Today, I even make my own bread.

I managed to do a re-education about eating very calmly, respecting my process and not cutting back on the things I love to eat, so as not to generate binge episodes.

Image: Personal archive

I hear a lot of people saying that they don’t have time to organize food, but the truth is that if you have time to choose what you’re going to wear for the day, you also have 10 minutes to think about what you’re going to eat.

During my process, I created Cansei de Ser Gordo. I had already dried 50 kg and was feeling so grateful that I wanted to share this achievement with the world, in addition to showing that it is possible to transform everyday life and manage to lose weight. Often, people with obesity no longer believe in themselves, as the prejudice they suffer in the job market, on public transport, etc. it undermines your self-esteem.

As I overcame and lost weight, I discovered a strength I didn’t even know I had. And I realized that if I was able to do that, I also had the ability to improve and transform any other area of ​​my life.

Image: Personal archive

My initial goal was to lose 70 kg, but I wasn’t constantly thinking about that number during the process. I focused on celebrating small victories and celebrating every pound lost.

In all, I dried 80 kg in 10 months and worked a lot in therapy with this change, as I didn’t recognize myself in my body, I had to relearn how to dress, as it was my choice of clothes before.

Image: Personal archive

The result I got got so much attention that the owners of the gym where I trained called me to be their ‘advertisement kid’ and to serve as an inspiration to other people.

The pandemic has been a difficult period for me. I have always respected isolation a lot and I avoid leaving the house as much as possible. Early on, I was very anxious and had bouts of binge eating, I ended up gaining 16 kg. It was quite exhausting, because when parks and gyms closed I stopped exercising, one of my escape valves, and took it out on food.

But I forgave myself and started focusing again. I have already managed to eliminate 12 kg. Binge eating is something I know I need to control and work on daily. So I always live one day at a time. There are days I win, there are days I lose, but I never give up.

