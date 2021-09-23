Judge removes secrecy and orders bank to show fraudulent account data

The judge of Law Alexandre Bucci, of the 10th Civil Court of São Paulo, removed bank secrecy and ordered a financial institution to show the details of an account, as well as all its movements since its opening. However, access to the data will be restricted: only the parties and patrons will be able to access the information.

The decision was made in the context of an action of early production of evidence, in which the plaintiff alleges that she was the victim of a scam, making a PIX for a fraudulent account.

View of a cell phone connected to a bank application, with PIX function in São Paulo.(Image: Reynesson Damasceno | Futura Press | Folhapress)

active legitimacy

The defense had argued that there is an interest of the victim not only in the criminal sphere, but also in the civil sphere to file the action, and even may have some claim of rights against the bank itself, if the account was opened in name of third parties.

The judge then recognized the active legitimacy of the party: “active legitimation is evident”, he stressed.

Secrecy

After recognizing the legitimacy, the magistrate ordered the institution to provide all the account holder’s data and all its financial transactions.

For the judge, the generic excuse of not showing documents due to confidentiality or data protection should be removed when there is a court order determining the exhibition, “as it happens in the specific case”.

“Within ten days, therefore, the requested bank must be displayed, ensuring the secrecy of these documents, with restricted access to patrons and parties, the complete data of the holder of the bank account __, of the agency __, also attaching , all the movement of that account since its opening.”

Attorney Felippe Mendonça acted for the victim.

Read the decision.