Kylian Mbappé adopts provocative style and is protected by Neymar

By pushing goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja to avoid friction with Kylian Mbappé during Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Metz, Neymar gave yet another example of his protective posture to the star French. Nthe moment when criticism of the provocative behavior of shirt 7 on the field appears, it is the Brazilian who acts as a shield.

Against Metz, two episodes showed Mbappé’s provocative facet. First, he attempted a cover goal in a play in which he was supposed to return the ball to goalkeeper Oukidja for fair play.

Mbappe podbiegł i coś powiedział bramkarzowi Metz co wywołalo przepychanki? Tak, ale to zachowanie jeszcze gorsze. Widział, że Oukidja wyszedł z bramki i perfidnie go lobował, a potem jeszcze pretensje. Chłopak strasznie zaczął irytować. pic.twitter.com/YbHRymY3wq — Michał Bojanowski (@Bojanowski33) September 23, 2021

The second episode happened in the final minute of the game. After Achraf Hakimi scored PSG’s winning goal, Mbappé went through Oukidja with screams that irritated the goalkeeper. Neymar took action to protect his colleague. Watch below:

“He talked a lot the whole game. And he certainly said some provocative words to our goalkeeper,” said Matthieu Udol, Metz defender. Coach of the defeated team, Frédéric Antonetti adopted a similar speech.

“Mbappé, I love this player, but he has to behave differently if he wants to be loved. He would benefit from being more humble,” said the coach.

For some time now, Neymar has been criticized for Mbappé’s behavior in the field. According to the UOL Sport, Gerard Piqué, Barcelona defender, was one of the players who showed dissatisfaction with the Frenchman in conversations with the Brazilian.

The friction between the defender and Mbappé was in PSG’s 4-1 rout over Barcelona in March, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. On the occasion, the Frenchman threatened Jordi Alba, from the Catalan club, by saying in Spanish “I’ll kill you on the street”. Piqué, annoyed, took the colors of his colleague started an argument with the attacker.

Neymar tries to get around the situation saying that Mbappé is humble in the PSG locker room. The criticisms he hears about the provocative behavior of the Frenchman on the field have also been directed at Brazilians.

At PSG, Neymar treats Mbappé as one of his greatest friends. The two constantly exchange compliments, and there are no reports of ego warfare between them at the club.

“When I won the World Cup, I told Neymar: I don’t know if I can sit at the same table as you, because I will be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or and you won’t. But I promise you that I don’t want to take your place,” said Mbappé, in a recent interview with the American magazine Esquire.