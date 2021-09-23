Largest producer in the country in the area, RN will stock wind energy | large northern river

The largest producer of wind energy in the country, Rio Grande do Norte should store energy produced by wind. The government signed a protocol with the company EV Brasil Consultoria for this on Tuesday (21).

The document foresees the installation of a large-scale green energy storage project – the first of its kind in the country and in Latin America.

The investment in the pilot project will be approximately R$ 12.5 million, according to the government. The agreement provides for state support in the dialogue with energy suppliers and buyers, in addition to the bodies responsible for the national energy system. The ideal location for implementing the project will also be studied.

The structure is expected to be 120 meters high and, when completed, will have the capacity to store approximately 400 megawatts of energy, which represents almost 10% of the state’s current wind energy production capacity. The structure is expected to operate for 35 years.

“The forecast for building the tower is eight to ten months and our idea is to start at the beginning of next year, but that still depends on these definitions”, explained João de Deus Fernandes, executive director of EV Brasil, which represents Energy Vault in the country. According to him, in the future, investments could reach “hundreds of millions” of reais.

2 of 3 Government of RN and EV Brasil sign an agreement to implement a clean energy storage project in the state. — Photo: Igor Jácome/g1 Government of RN and EV Brasil sign an agreement to implement a clean energy storage project in the state. — Photo: Igor Jácome/g1

According to Fernandes, the project works with “gravitational storage” – that is, electrical energy is transformed into kinetic and gravitational energy (related to the movement of objects and the force of gravity). See the step by step:

The electrical energy – which the structure wants to store – is injected into a motor;

Using steel cables, this engine lifts concrete blocks weighing from 30 to 35 tons;

These blocks are stacked in a tower up to 120 meters high, where they can remain indefinitely;

To use the stored energy and dump it into the system, blocks start to be downloaded from the tower;

The steel cable, in turn, is connected to an electrical energy generator at the top of the tower. As it moves, with the weight of the block, the generator creates electricity again, which is fed back into the national energy grid.

He also explains that the technology replaces chemical batteries, which do not last as long and can generate toxic waste for the environment.

According to Hugo Fonseca, Energy Development coordinator at the Rio Grande do Norte Economic Development Secretariat (Sedec), storage can guarantee energy supply at times when energy production is lower and more expensive, as there is also more demand – between 5pm and 9pm.

Currently, energy is released into the system as soon as it is produced and is not stored anywhere. However, at the time of peak consumption, at night, the production of solar energy, for example, does not exist.

“This tower consumes energy when you have the lowest cost and peak production, and can throw this energy back into the system when the energy consumption and cost are higher,” he says.

The Secretary of Economic Development, Jaime Calado, considered the initiative a “watershed”. “We are starting a new era of carbonless economy. This is the world’s most modern agenda, because countries are investing in renewable energy and the peak of energy production is not at the peak of consumption,” he commented.

The director of EV Brasil, João de Deus, considered that the greater the expansion of clean energy matrices and the storage capacity of this energy, the less the system will depend on hydroelectric plants.

“The more the wind and solar arrays grow, and the other clean ones, the more we will need storage,” he pointed out.

During the signing of the protocol, the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT), highlighted that the state is the largest national producer of wind energy in the country, with more than 5 GW of installed capacity. He also recalled that the state is a pioneer in the development of offshore wind energy production projects.

“Now, we have this pioneering spirit of being the first state in Brazil and the first country in Latin America to implement this clean energy storage project on a large scale. Rio Grande do Norte is advancing in new solutions, from the point of view technological, to advance the safety of the electrical system. And this becomes even more important considering this crisis of the electrical system at the national level, with the threat of blackout,” he said.

3 of 3 Fátima Bezerra (PT), governor of Rio Grande do Norte — Photo: Igor Jácome/g1 Fátima Bezerra (PT), governor of Rio Grande do Norte — Photo: Igor Jácome/g1

The governor also recalled that former president Dilma Rousseff was the target of criticism at the time of her government, when she spoke about “stocking wind”, in the sense of storing the energy produced by the wind.

“In fact, at that time, it was a reason for mockery with all the misogynistic character that involved those criticisms of President Dilma, insofar as they wanted, because she was a woman, to show an unprepared, disqualified woman. That’s the story, more once, doing her justice,” said the governor.