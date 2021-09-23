Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano engulfs houses and pools in the Canary Islands; see video

The speed with which volcanic material traversed the island of La Palma has slowed, but seismological organs predict boiling water waves and explosions when magma hits the ocean.

Agencia Canaria de Noticias y Audiovisuales/Video Reproduction/Twitter Volcano erupted on the 19th and has already destroyed more than 300 houses



Images recorded by the Canaria News and Audiovisual Agency this Monday, 20, show the advance of lava in La Palma, in Canary Islands, after the eruption of the volcano Cumbre Vieja. In the video, it is possible to see the consequences of the impact of magma in the water, which smokes and bubbles as it leaves a trail of destruction that has already taken more than 300 houses to the ground. Volcanic material has been advancing across the island towards the ocean since last Sunday, 19. Initially, the lava traveled through the streets at a speed of 700 meters per hour. Now, it slows down, averaging four meters an hour, but reaching up to 15 meters in height at some points. The forecast is that the lava will reach the ocean over the weekend and the images of magma reaching the pools give a “preview” of what the result might be on a large scale at sea.

The US Geological Survey said that explosions and waves of boiling water could be recorded after eruption material comes into contact with salt water. As a result, most of the maritime region around the island was evacuated. More than 6,000 people were removed from their homes and allocated to gyms in the city, which has 84,000 inhabitants. In addition to lava, the volcano also emits gases that are harmful to health, such as sulfur dioxide, which covers the Canary Islands region and brings risks of acid rain to the mountainous regions of the archipelago. The soot cloud with the toxic substance is expected to travel to parts of Morocco, Tunisia and the Iberian Peninsula in the coming days, which has sparked alerts in the region. As volcanic material moves slowly through La Palma, the local government has allowed residents of eight previously evacuated regions to go to their homes to retrieve personal items.

See below a video of the moment when the lava hits houses in La Palma: