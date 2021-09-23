Lázaro Ramos and Ingrid Guimarães leave Rede Globo to sign with Amazon Prime Video – Zoeira

Lazarus Ramos and Ingrid Guimaraes officially announced the departure of Rede Globo and already have a new home defined: Amazon Prime Video. While the actor is already working as a director on a service project, the actress develops ideas after hiring.

On social networks, Lázaro published a “farewell” video talking about his dreams when he joined the network. In all, he passed 18 years as a global contractor. Look:

“I was an actor from Bahia, born and raised in the Bando de Teatro Olodum. I knew little about everything and a little bit about myself. I brought the lessons and my idols from the group. But what little I knew was that I had possibilities, that I had a lot to discover. In those years, Globo allowed me to go far beyond what I dreamed of,” wrote the artist.

Years of partnership

Ingrid Guimarães spent 28 years in partnership with Globo, officially leaving the station to start streaming projects.

Ingrid was also known for her participation in comedy shows on Globo, as was the case with the classic ‘Sob Nova Direction’, in which she worked alongside Heloisa Perrissé. Ingrid’s first work on the network was in 1993, in the soap opera ‘Mulheres de Areia’.

On Instagram, the actress shared a brief text about the new contract. “About gratitude and new paths! Hello Prime Video, I’m coming to use it. (It already has a text)”, revealed the artist.