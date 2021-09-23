Leakage shows Core i9-12900K outperforming Threadripper 2990WX on Cinebench R23

New information corroborates previous leaks on CPU performance

After appearing in-game/benchmark Ashes of the Singularity, the Intel Core i9-12900K come face to face with Cinebench R23. The benchmark result was posted on Twitter and shows the next top of the line from Intel doing better than the 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX in the multi-core test.

The result shows 500 points more in a test that, in theory, the i9-12900k would have a disadvantage for having fewer cores (8+8C/24t), against the 32C/64t of the Ryzen Threadripper 299WX, CPU based on Zen+ and released in 2018. The CPU-Z prints show that the CPU operates the 5.30 GHz, which should be the maximum reached through the Thermal Velocity Boost (increases clock based on CPU temperature).

O Ryzen 9 5950X (16c/32t), AMD’s strongest mainstream CPU at the moment, manages about 28,600 points in the same test, which guarantees a advantage of about 6-7% for i9-12900K on multiple cores. If the test is real, the high-end Alder Lake should have double the multi-core performance compared to the i9-11900K.

According to the Twitter post, the i9-12900K was used in a Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra. CPUz shows a configuration of 32GB DDR5-5200 in quad-channel, but only two 16GB sticks were used. This is due to the dual 32-bit memory channel in DDR5, unlike the single 64-bit in DDR4. The times of used memories are from CL38 (38-38-38-83-121-2T).



– Continues after advertising –

On a previous benchmark leak made in Geekbench, the Intel Core i9-12900k achieved 1893 points in single-core and 17299 in multi-core. Ryzen 9,5950X’s score is 1691 on single-core and 16724 on multi-core. A difference that corroborates this leak in Cinebench.

All these rumors and leaks point to a great optimization for the Intel Core Alder Lake processor generation, managing to be stronger than the current high-end maistream from rival AMD and being much faster than the i9-11900K, Intel’s best CPU in the mainstream segment currently.

As mentioned before, the i9-12900k is a 16 core CPU. These cores are divided into eight Golden Cove higher performance cores, and eight Goldmont more basic tasks, consuming 125W. The i9 is expected to arrive in October with the Z690 motherboards.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: TechPowerUp