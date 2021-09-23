“Leave me alone, please,” vents ‘Sex Education’ actor irritated with fans

Asa Butterfield, the Otis of ‘Sex Education’, was angered by the harassment from fans. Understand the controversy.

A post by actor Asa Butterfield, the Otis of ‘Sex Education’, caught attention on Twitter. The actor posted his reaction annoyed with the attitude of some fans who insisted on taking pictures of him in a ballad. He wrote: “I’m really tired of people filming me and taking pictures of me without asking me when I’m having fun at night. It kills my mood and my night, fuck off, leave me alone, please”.

I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, fuck off, leave me be please — Butterfield Wing (@asabfb) September 19, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote: “Tweeping out of a taxi after having to get several cell phones out of my face tonight”.

Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight — Butterfield Wing (@asabfb) September 19, 2021

Netflix recently launched the third season of ‘Sex Education’ on September 17th. The new episodes arrive on the platform 1 year and 8 months after the premiere of the second season. In eight episodes, the third season shows that Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) have officially taken over their relationship, and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way.

Read more about series and movies:

This season, actress Jemima Kirke will play Hope Haddon, the new principal of Moordale High School. The cast also includes Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, the older brother of Michael Groff; Dua Saleh, making her acting debut as Cal, a non-binary student from Moordale who immediately clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school; and Indra Ové as Anna, adoptive mother of Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) half sister, Elsie.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the actor spoke if there will be a fourth season of the series: “I would love to do a fourth season because we had so much fun on this show. At the same time, we’ve been doing this for three years now, and I would be happy to say goodbye to these characters. Well, I’ll have to see. We don’t know if there will be another season. It’s out of our hands right now. I wish I could tell you more, I really don’t know”.

For those who have never watched ‘Sex Education’

At the start of the series, Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, appears to be the “campus man” at Moordale High School. He’s popular, a famous swimmer and has a bright future ahead of him. But, throughout the story, we see that the character is struggling to manage the pressure to maintain this image of “success” within the Sex Education universe, that’s because your mother. Sofia, played by Hannah Waddingham, keeps the reins tight.

In season two, after a heated argument, Jackson and Sofia have an especially moving conversation, a conversation that signals a major shift in family dynamics. Hannah Waddingham told Collider: “In season three, my son Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) will have a prettier contribution”.