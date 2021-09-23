Leaving a sedentary lifestyle can be ridiculously easy – 09/23/2021

Watch out! The concepts I’m going to develop may change the way you understand physical training.

According to the current mentality, when we think about getting out of a sedentary lifestyle, we associate this task with something that will be painful, painful and extremely difficult, physically and psychologically.

Eating or training healthily shouldn’t be a radical, extreme, and unattainable challenge for most people.

It’s as if you took a fall and scraped your knee, and now, to solve something simple, the experts were recommending complex surgery.

Or, it would be like starting to take tennis lessons and the teacher, instead of starting the training with something more accessible and educational, already put you to play against someone with an advanced level. These images help you understand what is happening with the main diet or training fads today.

What I propose to heal the open wound of the world’s physical stagnation, called sedentary lifestyle, already recognized as the most serious public health issue of our time, is to separate into distinct stages the process of resuming its fundamental essence and becoming a physically active being .

The problem is, people put everything in one package. When they think about ceasing to be sedentary, they add, to this task, things like “looking beautiful” and muscular, losing weight or getting more physical, which lead them to the consumer market and the unattainable ideals of physical perfection.

However, these goals could come later, when the goal of leaving a sedentary lifestyle is complete. In any case, it would be nice to know that the focus of a dominant part of the training market is not health, but body aesthetics. All the more reason to separate the two.

And why leaving a sedentary lifestyle can be an absolutely easy and ridiculous task?

After several decades of study and according to all that science currently knows, getting out of a sedentary lifestyle does not mean doing physical activity on a scheduled basis, but just getting more active during the day.

The fundamental basis of the cure for sedentary lifestyle is right in front of us and no one can see it. Just go back to the most efficient and natural form of physical activity: walking

Check out the actual size of the challenge!

An average person takes 100 steps every minute during brisk walking at a comfortable pace. In other words, leaving a sedentary lifestyle is equivalent to two walks of just 25 minutes during the day, which can be transformed into multiple activities such as walking to the bakery, climbing the building’s stairs, getting off the bus two stops earlier and walking a little more to work or just doing basic chores around the house that force you to walk around throughout the day.

As you can see, the problem is not in the task itself, but in the mindset of most people, who fail to prioritize and give due attention to what would be the most important thing for our physical and mental health — and that, consequently , affects all areas of our lives, including lucidity, vitality, sexuality, mood and productivity.

And if you discovered a medicine that made you sleep with an absurd quality, regulated your appetite efficiently, collaborated in the loss and maintenance of body weight, developed your circulatory system like no other medicine can do, manufactured new neurons, strengthen the immune system, act as the most potent anxiolytic, control the amount of sugar in the blood, and prevent all the major modern diseases of our time? Because walking can do all that.

To learn the depth of the impact physical activity has on our health, check out this article I wrote: “People don’t know what physical activity is for.”

Indecent proposal!

And if the teacher, at the beginning of a physical training, made the following proposal to you:

– Today, we will be doing 7200 deep and efficient contractions in all the muscles in your leg. Next, we will do 7200 contractions in the gluteus and lumbar muscles. And finally, we’ll repeat the same number of contractions in the abdominal muscles, totaling almost two-thirds of your entire body.

Obviously, before he finishes the ad, you’re already far away.

However, that’s what you do on a 6km hike, as we average 1200 steps per kilometer depending on the length of your stride.

Try the following experiment during a brisk walk:

With your fingertips, with each step, try to press hard on the muscles involved in this activity, such as your buttocks, lower back, and your leg muscles. No matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to push your fingers deeper.

Maybe now you understand why the market is interested in saying that walking will not help you lose weight.

What if you found that just walking and doing quick, basic muscle-building activities at home could solve a lot of your body health? What would you go to the gym for?

The target audience of the gyms is already well mapped: young people, up to 30 years old, who are looking to get extremely muscular and socialize. What do we do with the rest that doesn’t fit this extreme and radical model?

When we bring real purpose and usefulness to what we do, training starts to make sense.

This is the biggest dilemma of sedentary lifestyles: because our evolution has shaped us to save energy, we have a hard time sticking to things that don’t have a deeper purpose or bring us an immediate reward. To complicate matters, we avoid experiences that give us pain or suffering.

What is the solution? Physical activity has to be worthwhile in itself, it has to be a rewarding, balanced and pleasurable experience, otherwise most students will not be back the next day.

When the legs stop, diseases set in!

I came up with this slogan the other day, during a long walk.

The legs are the engine of the heart. When walking, you will efficiently and harmoniously contract most of your muscles, including your heart muscle, developing and expanding your entire circulatory system. I explain it better in this video:

The missing link in cardiovascular knowledge was in an ancient Chinese medicine book, stating, categorically, from the study of a few generations and much observation, that the main diseases that affect human beings start in the legs.

More than 5,000 years ago, they had already intuited many things that are now widely proven. We still remain in the “dark ages” because there is no integration between complementary areas of human knowledge.

Although you probably don’t know it, walking is the most perfect and efficient physical activity out there.

If we could bring together all areas of body knowledge, such as orthopedics, physiotherapy, physical education, cardiology, motricity and physiology, among many others, and, bringing together the main scholars in each area, we could conduct a long study to to find the most efficient, democratic, accessible, natural, and most cost-effective physical activity that exists, they could not find anything that surpasses the simple act of walking, something that has structured all of our human biology.

How many steps have you taken today?

The scientific consensus says that we should take between 5,000 and 7,000 steps daily to escape the harmful effects of sedentary lifestyles.

However, we know that this prescription does not serve as a general rule for everyone, the ideal is to have at least one day of rest per week, if you repeat the same activity frequently and it is long-lasting. Being active 3 to 5 times a week is already amazing given the reality of sedentary lifestyles worldwide.

One step at a time, start with 3 walks a week and increase the duration, frequency and intensity, extremely gradually, this is the secret!

The longer sitting, the more it is necessary to increase the dose of walking as a routine.

To understand the seriousness of the disorientation we are experiencing today, the most commercial and popular training methods say that you should forget about long-term balance cardiovascular training if you want to lose weight through physical activity.

In other words, when we most need lucidity and guidance to combat the state of public calamity of the world’s sedentary lifestyle, people are going in the opposite direction, complicating what is simple.