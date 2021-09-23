Leila Pereira sets ticket for presidential election at Palmeiras – Sports

Leila Pereira defined this Wednesday the composition of its slate that will run in the presidential election of palm trees in November this year. Four vice presidents were chosen. Everyone works at the club, but only Paulo Buosi is part of the management of Maurice Galiotte.

Buosi was chosen to be the first runner-up, followed by Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia. The plate was registered under the name “Palmeiras de Todos”. Leila used social media to confirm the composition and published a record with her ticket members.

Buosi is one of Maurício Galiotte’s deputies and others also hold positions on the board of directors of Palmeiras. Maria Tereza is statutory director of skating, Neive is a member of the Orientation and Inspection Council (COF) and Tarso is director of the interior department.

Leila is the candidate of the situation in the presidential election and will have as opponent Mario Giannini, a candidate supported by the group of advisers linked to Mustafa Contursi. club advisor for life. The opposition ticket has not yet been registered.

Former president of Palmeiras, Paulo Nobre and his allies will not support Giannini in the election. The group said it will not participate directly in the November 20 election. Whoever assumes the presidency will remain in office for the next three years. Only applications approved by 15% of the Board will be eligible to participate in the Membership Assembly, which will define the new president.

Owner of Crefisa and FAM, sponsors of Palmeiras since 2015, Leila Pereira is widely favorite in the dispute. The businesswoman has the support of most of the club’s advisors and the current president, Maurício Galiotte. If elected, she will be the first woman to lead the club.