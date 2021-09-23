Leila Pereira’s plate at Palmeiras shows political skill and attacks taboo – 22/09/2021

The composition of Leila Pereira’s ticket to the Palmeiras presidency comes to break a taboo as old as the club’s history. If elected, it will be the first time that Palmeiras will have, in addition to a president, two vice-presidents. In 107 years of existence, only men have held the club’s five chairmanships—each president has four vice presidents.

As was already known, Paulo Buosi, current 1st vice-president of Mauricio Galiotte, will continue in the position if Leila is elected. The 2nd vice runner on the slate of the owner of Crefisa is Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero. The 3rd, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade. And Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia completes the slate, as 4th vice.

Tarso, Director of the Interior Department during the Paulo Nobre and Mauricio Galiotte administrations, is also very connected to Mancha Alviverde. His inclusion in the ticket is, in this way, a nod to the organized fans, allied with Leila, and also includes in the ballot the UVB (União Verde Branca), to which he is affiliated.

UVB is one of the most traditional groups of the club, created in 1995 and headed by Wlademir Pescarmona, having as one of its members the former president Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo.

Indications cause strangeness and demonstrate skill

The two women who are part of the ticket are very active in the club. Maria Tereza Bellangero is the statutory director of Patinação, a department with a lot of tradition at the club, due to the strong hockey teams and the traditional alviverde figure skating show “Periquitos em Revista”. Neive, on the other hand, is a member of the COF, a kind of “senate” of Palmeiras.

The fact that both are very active socially, however, did not prevent their indications from causing strangeness, for the simple fact that it is an unprecedented movement of inclusion of female representation. Nothing, so far, that has fallen into public sexist or misogynist statements and attitudes.

People heard by the report understand that Leila was very skilled in composing her ticket. There are many women associated with the club who have never had an equal as an interlocutor in such a high position in administration. It is believed that they can bring a different kind of look to management, in addition to attracting votes.

And due to the strong performance of both in problems pertaining exclusively to the social club, it is believed that they will help Leila to attract the sympathy of members more concerned with more internal issues of day-to-day life at the headquarters, such as the leisure equipment and the amateur departments, for example, than with professional football, the flagship and gateway to Leila’s influence at Palmeiras.