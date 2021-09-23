Leo Chaves records 1st solo DVD and denies the duo’s chance of returning with Victor: ‘As brothers we love each other, as partners, we hate each other’ | Campinas and Region

Singer Leo Chaves, who formed a country duo with Victor for 26 years, is preparing for the biggest challenge of his career in solo flying. On September 30, the artist records the 1st DVD without his brother in São Paulo. After seeking new experiences related to his own musicality, in this project he wants to reaffirm the identity that made him reach the top of Brazil in the 2000s alongside his brother: romantic music.

At the same time that Leo’s new project excites the duo’s fans with a nostalgic air, it frustrates, in the same intensity, those who dreamed of the return of the brothers. In an exclusive interview with g1 during a visit to Campinas (SP), the musician, who is also a businessman, speaker and author of books, told details about the production of the DVD, analyzed the current moment of country music and ruled out any possibility of teaming up with Victor again. Watch the video above.

“Neither he nor I thought about the career duo. He is focused on his solo project which is ‘VC’, which is wonderful, and I focused on my first solo project, which is my DVD. shot in the foot for us to confuse the market now with the return of Victor and Leo. Never. As brothers we love each other, as partners we hate each other”, revealed Leo Chaves.

The duo broke up in September 2018 after several incompatibilities of interests between the two artists. Even with the focus on his solo career and the certainty that the history of Victor and Leo as a duo is behind him, the singer made a point of saying that their relationship is currently very healthy. “We get along very well as brothers, talk about children, we are always together”, he added.

In the project, which will be recorded at the Expo Barra Funda venue, exclusively for guests, – all will be tested for Covid-19 – Leo will have a new career start with 15 new songs, produced by himself alongside Beto Rosa. The DVD will feature appearances by names from the 1st echelon of the current sertanejo, such as Gusttavo Lima and Henrique and Juliano, as well as Guilherme and Benuto and Xand Avião.

The singer will also revisit the legacy of Victor and Leo with reinterpretations of part of the hits that made the duo a phenomenon of success and popularity when they gained national prominence in 2007, and kept the artists at the top of the list of most played songs in the country for four years in a row. Among the 13 songs that will be re-recorded, there are “Fada”, “Pictures, “Butterflies”, “It has to be you”, “In the timeline”, “My self in you”, and “Loved friend”.

“I’ve been producing these unreleased songs for three years. I’ve produced more than 100 unreleased songs, I’ve discarded 85 and are getting 15 unreleased songs for the DVD. When I say this the people in the band don’t believe it, but I show the list. participations will sing an unprecedented one and one by Victor and Leo. I wanted to do this because I think it’s cool, maybe even because many of them were also influenced by Victor and Leo,” explained the artist.

‘There’s more bad than good’

Despite the end of the duo with Victor, Leo never left the country and remained connected to what is done by the new generation. According to the singer, today there are more bad works than good works within the genre and the productions are all very similar to each other. However, the caveat does not prevent the musician from remaining connected to the segment and enjoying what is currently done.

“It’s part of the moment and it’s all right. I listen and enjoy it the same way, but when I hear something different, it catches my attention. And there’s a new generation coming in with a cool intention. I think people are tired of it. sameness. In my view, it’s starting to reach a point of mutation again in country music. Sameness overturned the broth. Or rather, sameness will overturn the broth, in my opinion,” he pointed out.

In addition, Leo also stated that he celebrates when the countryman makes alliances with other musical genres. “I have three children and my children listen to João Gomes, I think it’s very good. He’s a guy who comes with a deep voice, innovating. They listen to Barões da Pisadinha and I think there are cool things too. I always knew that the music of Pisadinha Northeast was going to go down, I always said that. I understand it as something essential, something root, but today in a modern language. I see it with good eyes,” he said.

‘I wanted to wear other clothes’

Before returning to his solo career, Leo Chaves dedicated himself to lectures throughout Brazil and to the production of his two books, “No Colo dos Anjos” and “A Grande Arte de Se Reinventar”, in addition to running an institute that serves children and teenagers. The return to music, however, was the time to test various styles clothings until effectively returning to the romantic genre.

“I wanted to do this knowing that I was going to receive an avalanche of criticism. I wanted to try on myself and wear other clothes. Afterwards, I heard at a dinner with a friend that it was important to know what one expects when going to buy a ticket from Victor and Leo When you sell a product, you have to know what the person wants from your product. When he asked me this question I said romantic. Then I changed everything. That’s what people want from me. Today I’m 100% romantic,” he said.

In addition to recording the DVD in São Paulo, which will be called “Retorno”, the artist will launch this Friday (24), on all digital platforms, the EP “Alusão Acústico”. From the new album, Leo has already released the singles “Because of you” and “Indecent Proposal”.

