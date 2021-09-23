Léo Santana shows details of his baby’s room and tells if she was born

Singer Léo Santana and dancer Lorena Improta showed details of little Liz’s bedroom

The singer Leo Santana and the dancer Lorena Improta are about to become parents of little Liz! Lorena is almost forty weeks pregnant, that is, entering her tenth month of pregnancy, but the dancer revealed that little Liz is not yet born.

Lorena vented about the fact that the little girl has not yet given any sign that she wants to be born: “Guys, where is this child?! Where is this child? She’s laughing in my face here, sure. She’s like: ‘hehehe, I’m not going now mommy, you’ll be waiting!’. My people, I’m very anxious, today I woke up anxious, I even have different breathing. Do you know what I’m thinking? She doesn’t want to come Virgo because Leo couldn’t stand two Virgos at home! He asked so much not to come Virgo that I think she listened. Imagine, two people with touches of organization in the house. Are Librans cool? I’ve only met two Librans and they’re both calm, but women I don’t know”.

She then said that she has already done everything she could to encourage labor. “I’ve done everything my people: I ate dates, dated, danced, walked, squatted…I’ll repeat everything again”, said the dancer.

While waiting for Liz to arrive, Leo Santana and Lorena Improta decided to show details of their daughter’s room. “The room was beautiful, just the way we imagined, I thought of inspirations, the architect brought the project, I liked it, I showed it to my love and him too, everything is great for him. And it ended up being the project that we gave ok and he practically saw the room ready hahaha!”, said Lorena.

Leo Santana then he commented: “No, but I came to visit several times, but I didn’t know it would be so beautiful…because when you see the project it’s one thing, live is another”.

The dancer then explained a little more about the little room. “Léo and I liked the classic, the idea was that Liz could use it for a lot longer, we made a bigger closet, got a crib that turns into a bed. I have two trousseaus ready. The room’s theme is Liz’s enchanted garden. So you will see fairies, flowers, bears. The cabinets are lacquered, I loved it because it gives a classic touch. We made a very large wardrobe. Liz’s crib we had it made especially for her.

Lorena even showed the toy library she made for her daughter. “This is Liz’s playroom, we’ll have her playing around here a lot, you’ll see!”, said the dancer. The famous mother even said that the bedroom has become her favorite spot in the home. “Here is one of the favorite spots for me in the house, it’s very light, a peaceful environment, I want to thank everyone who left this beautiful room, and that’s it, gratitude”, she concluded.

