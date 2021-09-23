Léo Stronda vents with followers after having burned 30% of his body

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

This last Tuesday (09/21), singer Léo Stronda published a photo of the hospital he is hospitalized in, located in Niterói, Metropolitan Region of Rio. The influencer had second-degree burns in 30% of his body after an accident with a gas canister at home.

With his arms and part of his torso bandaged, he appears in a photo wearing a face mask, sitting in an armchair and looking out a large window into the street. “In this world you will have afflictions; however, be of good cheer! I have conquered the world – John 16:33,” wrote the bodybuilder, quoting a verse from the Bible. In videos posted on Monday (20), he revealed that the accident was two weeks ago, at home.

“Two weeks ago I had this domestic accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and friends and the little gas canister exploded. I had severe burns on my arm and back.”

Leo Stronda

YouTuber said the accident occurred two weeks ago, revealing that he underwent two surgeries a day to treat the burns.

“I went from two to three times a week to the operating room to undergo plastic surgery to help with the recovery. I apologize for not showing up and not giving any satisfaction before, but that was it. Today I improved, I’m in a quieter room, that’s why I feel able to talk about this subject and tell what happened,” said Léo.