Linda Evangelista claims to be ‘brutally disfigured’ after cosmetic procedure

Linda Evangelista, one of the biggest top models of the 1990s, made an outburst on her social networks. The model claimed to be “brutally disfigured” because of a rare side effect of a cosmetic procedure. The 56-year-old supermodel wrote a statement in which she justified her “recluse” behavior to a procedure that disfigured her.

According to the top model, she had undergone a procedure called CoolSculpting to ‘shrink’ her fat cells, but instead, the procedure supposedly ‘boosted’ her fat cells.

“Today I took a big step to correct a mistake I made and kept to myself for more than five years. For my followers who wonder why I haven’t been working while my peers’ careers have prospered, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised. [o procedimento] It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I was left, as the media described it, ‘unrecognizable’.”

Linda claimed that she was not properly advised of the potential side effects associated with the procedure. “I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk I was not aware of before performing the procedures,” the model wrote. “PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it also sent me into a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and the depths of self-loathing,” he continued.

Evangelista explains that the side effects impacted his social life: “In the process, I became a recluse. With this process, I’m moving forward to get rid of my shame and go public with my story,’ she continued. I’m so tired of living like this. I’d like to walk out my door with my hand up, even though I don’t look like myself anymore.”

