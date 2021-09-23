Lineup: Corinthians trains set pieces, and Sylvinho makes tactical adjustments before Derby | corinthians

With his eye on Saturday’s Derby, coach Sylvinho rehearsed Corinthians’ defensive positioning in set-pieces during training this Thursday morning at CT Joaquim Grava.

As had already happened the day before, Sylvinho also promoted tactical work, in a small field.

The derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras takes place at 7pm on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, in Itaquera, and is valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

For this game, Timon will have at least one change in the lineup, since defensive midfielder Gabriel is suspended. The defensive midfielder Xavier is one of those quoted to take his place, who also has Cantillo in the dispute. Du Queiroz is a third option.

There is expectation that for the first time the quartet of reinforcements, formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes, will start for the first time.

The press has not been able to follow the training at CT Joaquim Grava since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also according to a note released by Corinthians, Adson once again trained with the group. He has not acted for a month because of a trauma suffered in the match against Athletico-PR. The young attacking midfielder can be re-listed in the derby.

A possible lineup for Corinthians for Derby is: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier (Cantillo), Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; jo.

This Friday, Timão will do his last training session before the derby. The team occupies the sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 30 points.