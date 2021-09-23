LinkedIn publishes list of the 10 most prominent startups in Brazil in 2021

LinkedIn launched this Wednesday (22) the fourth edition of Top Startups, a list of the ten Brazilian companies of the type that stood out this year. The criteria to form the ranking come from the analysis of data from more than 774 million participants in the corporate social network worldwide.

See the list of Top Startups 2021 in Brazil, according to LinkedIn:

C6 Bank (digital bank)

Neon (fintech)

Gupy (Human Resources Technology Company)

Kestraa (foreign trade management and operation)

Mandaê (logistics service for e-commerce)

Loft (digital platform for buying and selling real estate)

Dengo Chocolates (foodtech)

DataSprints (data analysis solutions)

Kovi (car rental)

Liv Up (health food foodtech and online market)

LinkedIn’s methodology was created based on four major criteria: growth in the number of employees; interest in vacancies; user engagement with the company and its employees; and attraction of professionals. Candidate companies should be independent and privately owned, with 50 or more employees, founded up to seven years ago and headquartered in Brazil.

Personnel selection companies, think tanks, non-profit organizations, accelerators, philanthropic entities, venture capital companies and state agencies were excluded. Startups that laid off 20% or more of their team from June 1, 2020 to June 20, 2021 also didn’t enter either. The social network also carries out national versions of this list in 25 other countries, such as Germany, Canada, USA, Italy, India , Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Singapore and Egypt.

The chosen startups reflect the pandemic moment, as they are mostly digital services that helped maintain social isolation, such as financial services, logistics and e-commerce. “In addition, we also noticed the presence of companies that offer products that are part of people’s daily lives, such as digital banking and food delivery”, says Rafael Kato, editor-in-chief of LinkedIn for Latin America.