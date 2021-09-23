Lithuanian government asks its citizens to throw away Chinese-origin smartphones

Xiaomi has a very significant participation in the global smartphone market and occupies the second position in the ranking, surpassing Apple and losing only to Samsung, indicating that most people invest in devices developed by the Chinese manufacturer. Despite their popularity in several countries, Xiaomi and other brands in China have become targets of a speech against these manufacturers promoted by the government of Lithuania, a country located in Europe and which in recent weeks has attracted attention for asking its citizens to throw away Chinese cell phones.

The Lithuanian government’s indication is that people should not purchase Chinese-origin cell phones as these devices apparently censor some important information in the terms of use, even if the National Cyber ​​Security Center have affirmed that censorship features have been disabled for European models.

Our recommendation is not to buy new Chinese phones and get rid of the ones already purchased as soon as possible.”, commented Margiris Abukevicius, Deputy Minister of Defence.

Despite the speech against Chinese manufacturers — especially Xiaomi — so far, the country’s government has not yet applied commercial restrictions on the sale of these devices., although they are often encouraging citizens to dump their Chinese smartphones or not buy them. As expected, Xiaomi does not have as strong a presence in Lithuania as in other European countries, with an 8% share in the region, while Samsung leads, holding about 35% of the market, a number that may grow if there is restrictions imposed on Chinese brands.