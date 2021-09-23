Live-action film has finished recordings and first photos released

Now the film moves into one of its last phases

The live-action movie of The Knights of the Zodiac gained several new additions in the last week, including cast names and plot details. Today, to the surprise of fans, the creator of the franchise Masami Kurumada announced the end of filming (via CB).

The artist used his official website to update fans, stating that production has ended despite the difficulties faced along the way due to the pandemic.

Parallel to the news, some photos of what appears to be the backstage of the film started to appear online, where it is possible to see a little of the look of some characters. As circulated on Twitter fan accounts, the director of photography Tomasz Naumiuk posted these images on Instagram Stories.

In these first photos, fans can see the actor Mackenyu in the role of seiya, but your armor is not being used here. The character is wearing a light-colored outfit with military boots and a kind of chest band.

The third photo, which you can see below, has the presence of Caitlin Hutson, described as the character’s double eagle marin, which many believe is being played by Famke Janssen, in X-Men.

In the live-action cast of Knights of the Zodiac, in addition to Mackenyu and Janssen, are Sean Bean, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Nick Stahl and Mark Dacascos. The direction is in charge of Tomek Baginski, which produces the series The Witcher from Netflix.

Toei is producing the adaptation in partnership with Sony Pictures and a release date has yet to be announced.

