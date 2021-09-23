Live Football: Flamengo vs Barcelona – Find Out Where to Watch Online and on TV

This Wednesday, September 22, 2021, another live football match will take place between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil for the Libertadores Cup, the game will take place tonight, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Where to watch?

This time with Barcelona de Guayaquil playing away from home, with refereeing made by Andres Cunha (URU). The transmission will be carried out by the Fox Sports and Real Time on Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Flamengo x Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Factsheet – Flamengo x Barcelona de Guayaquil

Match Flamengo x Barcelona de Guayaquil Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 09/22/2021 at 9:30 pm Streaming Fox Sports and Real Time on Globo Sports Objective For the first game of the Libertadores semifinal Stadium Maracanã Local Rio de Janeiro – RJ Flamengo lineup Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Thiago Maia, Willian Arão, Gustavo Henrique, Ramon, Everton Ribeiro, Andreas Pereira, Bruno Henrique, Gabigol and . Barcelona de Guayaquil lineup Javier Burrai, Byron Castillo, Luis Fernando León, Nixon Molina (Sergio López), Emmanuel Martínez, Bruno Piñatares, Williams Riveros, Mario Pineida, Damián Díaz, Gonzalo Mastriani and Adonis Preciado. Modality Libertadores Cup Progress Finished

