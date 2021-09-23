Lívia Andrade is detonated after attending a DNA test of the ex-wife of her current boyfriend

“We came today to take Luquinhas’ DNA test and look at the illustrious presence… How beautiful! She came all dressed up,” mocked Yanka. In the caption of the post made on Instagram, Petal’s sister said that the presenter was banned from entering the laboratory, so she was outside.
“Today it was Luquinhas’ DNA test and look who follows everything outside with his father’s security guard, my ex-brother-in-law: Lívia Andrade. Poor thing, she was banned from entering,” she said.
Sister of Pétala Barreiros films Lívia Andrade while collecting DNA
Controversy between Mark and Petal
In December 2021, digital influencer Pétala Barreiros accused ex-husband Marcos Araújo of assault and rape. At the time, she brought up several videos to reinforce the accusations against the businessman.
“Sorry that I have to expose it all that way. It was never what I wanted. For you to understand the video: I wanted to sit in the aisle of the plane, but he thought there was a man looking at me. I thought it was funny because I hadn’t seen anyone, so I started to joke about it, he bit me with a lot of anger,” he said.
She also accuses Marcos Araújo of not paying child support for his children, Lorenzo and Lucas, and also of not allowing her to work while they were together out of jealousy.