Lívia Andrade says that Pétala is free: Pension, mansion and cars

Lívia Andrade spoke again about the digital influencer Pétala Barreiros, the ex-wife of her current boyfriend, the manager and president of AudioMix Marcos Araújo.

In the comments of her latest Instagram post, she countered a follower who said she didn’t agree with her stance on the court battle between the former couple.

Comments on the publication by Lívia Andrade Image: Playback / Instagram

“I want you to go through the same, lindana,” wrote a follower.

Without mentioning Pétala’s name directly, Lívia said that the influencer is “bench” and that “it wouldn’t be so bad” to be in her shoes.

Having two children of a millionaire? Have a fat pension, live in a wonderful mansion, get cars and be a bankroll? Yeah, I don’t think it would be so bad. But I chose that my life would not be like this. I could have been in it there, but I preferred to work and build my life. wrote Livia

The comment was made after Lívia explained the reason for having accompanied Marcos Araújo in the DNA test to find out if he is the father of Lucas, nine months old, from his relationship with Petala.

understand the case

Earlier this year, Pétala Barreiros accused Marcos Araújo of aggression and betrayal. At the time, in a series of published videos, the influencer stated that she only spoke about the matter due to questions from her followers and revealed that she was still receiving threats for having spoken out about the case.

Petal and Marcos, who are parents of Lucas and Lorenzo, have been fighting a legal dispute after she spoke openly about the relationship.

Marcos got a favorable court decision, which prevents Petal from touching his name in any media. Already the influencer got a protective measure against the ex.

This week, Lívia Andrade was seen accompanying Marcos Araújo during the DNA test of the boy Lucas. The scene was filmed and published on social media by Yanka Barreiros, Pétala’s sister.