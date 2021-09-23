Lívia Andrade’s Affair Releases Indirect After DNA Controversy with Petal | celebrities

Instagram Petal Barreiros, Marcos Araújo and Lívia Andrade

Marcos Araújo, manager and owner of AudioMix, asked for a DNA test to find out if Lucas, only 9 months old, is really the result of his relationship with Pétala Barreiros. The procedure was carried out last Tuesday (21), however, the presence of Lívia Andrade – his current girlfriend – and armed security guards at the scene drew the public’s attention. On the networks, Yanca Barreiros declared that the entire “convoy” was to intimidate her sister, her and her nephew.

After the repercussion of Yanka’s statements, even on Tuesday (21), Marcos shared a hint on his Instagram profile. “Nobody envy the bad, nobody talks about the uninteresting. The success has these things, be prepared”, said the message, which was posted from Instagram’s stories tool. Despite not having names in the message, there is the possibility that it is an answer for the Barreiros sisters.

The imbroglio involving Pétala, Lívia Andrade and Marcos Araújo began to boil in early 2021, when Barreiros went to social media to accuse the businessman of betraying her – supposedly with Lívia – and of physically and psychologically assaulting her. At the time, Andrade was already having a relationship with Marcos and some of his Instagram posts were seen as indirect to Petal, which only added fuel to the fire. Furthermore, just days after exposing the abusive relationship, Petal claimed to be receiving threats from her ex-husband. Because of everything, she was prohibited from mentioning his name on the networks, being able to deal with the matter only in court.

Since then Pétala and Marcos, who are the parents of Lucas and Lorenzo, have been waging a public battle in court. While Marcos got the measure that prevents Petal from touching his name, the influencer got a protective measure against his ex. So far there are no further developments on the case.