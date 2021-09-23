Liziane Gutierrez, Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes form the first Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Liziane Gutierrez, Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes form the first Roça in The Farm 13. Erika Schneider won the Farmer’s Test, this Wednesday (22), and returns to the headquarters with the most coveted hat of the season.

Last Tuesday night (21st), Erika Schneider was left in the dynamics of Resta Um and vetoed Nego do Borel from participating in the Farmer’s Test. Therefore, the singer was already confirmed in Roça.

To win the test, the pieces were supposed to fill letters with sand as the ball went down the paintball table.

If the ball landed in the channel, the competitor would have to wait until the end of the course to play again.

The participant who filled all the letters that formed the word Farmer, in the shortest time, would take the hat, in addition to escaping from the Roça.

Erika Schneider proved she is agile and won the Farmer’s Test.

