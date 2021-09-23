Liziane Gutierrez’s appearance exposes the risks of harmonization

The participation of Liziane Gutierrez in the reality series “A Fazenda”, on Record TV, has revived the discussion about the risks of facial harmonization.

The reason is the model’s appearance, which has undergone many changes in recent years due to numerous aesthetic procedures, the last of which was unsuccessful.

The model herself has already talked about the subject to several newspapers and even commented with her colleagues in confinement on the Record program.

“I did the harmonization in 2018 and had the rejection. I cut my entire mouth, I don’t know how much can be put in, the person who is undergoing the procedure has to know. When the problem started, he said it was allergy, allergy, allergy and I was monstrous. It was horrible,” he said.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/liziane_gutierrezLiziane commented in “The Farm” about unsuccessful harmonization

According to the worker, the problem was the excess of product applied, which ended up leaving her face swollen and deformed.

After the evaluation of two physicians, she underwent restorative procedures to remove the substance injected in the facial harmonization. She later filed legal action against the aesthetic clinic.

Credit: Reproduction/TVLiziane has changed her appearance over the years after numerous cosmetic procedures

The model told about the procedure to the North American website TMZ about the procedure and, before entering “A Fazenda”, she left an excerpt of the interview on her Instagram. See below:

“In 2018, right after Carnival, I decided to travel to Belo Horizonte in order to do a facial harmonization, one day after performing the procedure, my face looked like it was going to explode. They told me that it was “just” an allergy and that if I used steroids it would disappear. Really, using this medication my face got better at the time, but it stopped all the swelling came back. I started to do painful sessions to remove products from my face (almost every day).

After reports from two different doctors saying that my problem was caused by excess product and not allergy, I decided to take legal action. I was quiet until recently, I decided to speak in some interviews both in Brazil and internationally not because of the media, but to alert you; BE CAREFUL with facial harmonization, BE CAREFUL with what you put on your face. Forget before and after manipulated photos. I removed all this “harmonization” crap from my face and to be honest with you I just wanted to remove everything from my face. mouth how much of my face”.

Credit: Reproduction / Instagram / Liziane-gutierrezModel lost count of how many procedures it has performed

Procedure addiction

At 35, Liziane says she has lost count of how many cosmetic procedures and surgeries she has had. The model has already undergone liposuction a few times, rhinoplasty, breast and buttock implants, as well as surgery in the intimate region.

The problem with the face was not the only one. Before that, he was even in a coma-induced coma during liposuction in Turkey.

The risks of harmonization

Liziane was not the first public person to choose to reverse facial harmonization. Recently, singer Lucas Lucco also removed 100% of the product applied to his face. He claims that the procedure caused him low self-esteem and that he no longer recognized himself.

The harmonization process is a set of techniques that can change facial features. It is mainly used to fill with hyaluronic acid, an active that is produced by the body and which, over time, is completely absorbed by the body.

In addition to adding volume to lips, cheekbones and chin, the substance can change the shape of the nose and fill in very deep dark circles.

As with any other procedure, there are also risks in the process of facial harmonization, especially with the trivialization of the technique.

In addition to reaching an unwanted result, with an artificial appearance, there is a risk of a poorly qualified professional reaching arteries during the application or placing the product into a vein. In these cases, there may be necrosis (death of tissue) and vessel obstruction, preventing blood circulation.

In addition, there are professionals who perform these interventions, such as rhinomodeling (in the nose) and chin liposuction in their offices and not in the operating room. “Sometimes, this reduces costs for the patient, but puts their safety at risk, the structure of the environment is extremely necessary in these cases”, warns dermatologist Karine Miotto.