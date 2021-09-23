Luana Piovani criticizes influencers and calls them stupid

Luana Piovani, 44, blasted influencers by saying that what they do is not a job. The actress shared a publication by Carol Zoccoli, in which she said that “an artist is not a businessman, an influencer is not an artist, algorithm is not an art critic” and in the caption, she exposed her criticisms of the professionals:

“I still regret how much stupid people are turned into idols. I regret how much people don’t know how to use social networks, how much influencers only care about filling their piggy banks. But no one is forced to follow anyone. The choice is still yours! Don’t give so much importance to what happens here, look at your life and live it! It’s so good to live.” he wrote.

A follower then said that Piovani only thought that way “because he already had his career” and that “on Instagram you either like it, or no one follows you”.

Piovani then countered: “Instagram shouldn’t be a job. Have you ever heard of a profession?” The follower explained that many people use social media to promote their work, and, once again, she was surprised by the actress:

“But then you’re not an influencer. You’re a marketer. Totally different.”

Earlier this week, Piovani decided to humorously counter someone’s comment in her last Instagram post, who accused her of being a “hypocrite” for allegedly emulating simplicity in her posts.

Luana is the mother of Dom, 8, the eldest son of her relationship with surfer Pedro Scooby. The two are also parents of twins Ben and Liz, aged 5.