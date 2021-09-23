Lucas Veríssimo becomes a star and bets on the next big sale

Eight months, only 26 official matches played and one call-up for the Brazilian national team. Lucas Veríssimo didn’t need exorbitant numbers to become the new sensation in Portuguese football.

The defender, who left Santos for Benfica at the end of January, quickly became the centerpiece of coach Jorge Jesus’ defensive system, leveraged the team’s performance and has been reaping the fruits of his immediate success in Portugal.

The most expressive of them was his debut with the national team’s shirt (and already as a starter) in the 2-0 victory over Peru, at the beginning of the month, in the South American Qualifiers.

But Veríssimo was also elected the best player in the Portuguese Championship in the first month of this season and is in the top 10 of the ranking of individual highlights of the competition prepared by the website “WhoScored?”, which transforms statistics into scores that measure the performance of each athlete.

Benfica’s excitement with the Brazilian is such that sources linked to the club heard by “Blog do Rafael Reis” bet on him as the next big sale of the team incarnated abroad.

According to them, Lucas Veríssimo, despite having arrived “late” in Europe and already being 26 years old, shares with the Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez the position of Benfica player with the greatest potential to be traded soon to an important club in England, Spain, Italy, Germany or France.

The owner of shirt 4 cost just 6.5 million euros (R$ 40.3 million) to Benfica. In other words, it won’t be very difficult for the Portuguese team to make a profit with a possible future transaction with another team.

The Lisbon club is one of the biggest sellers of football players in the world. In the last ten years alone, it raised 1.03 billion euros (R$6.4 billion). Only Chelsea earned more in the period.

From 2012 until now, Benfica made 29 sales that surpassed the barrier of 10 million euros (R$ 62 million). But only two of them were from players who play in the central defense, the position of Lucas Veríssimo.

But, curiously, the second biggest deal ever closed by the club was the transfer of a defender, Rúben Dias, to Manchester City.

In the transaction sealed last season, the Portuguese received 68 million euros (R$ 421.4 million), and a small part of that money was reinvested in the former Santos player who has now become the highlight of the team.

After a season back to Portugal in which almost nothing went right, Jorge Jesus hit a hand with Benfica at the beginning of 2021/2022 and still hasn’t suffered a single defeat despite having played 11 official matches.

The Lisbon team remains 100% successful in the Portuguese after six rounds, passed through the preliminary stages of the Champions League and debuted in the main stage of the Champions with a draw away from home with Dynamo Kiev.

The next commitment of Lucas Veríssimo’s team is the confrontation with Vitória de Guimarães, on Saturday, for the national league. On Wednesday, they host Barcelona, ​​in a crucial game for their European pretensions.

In addition to Benfica, Barça and Dynamo Kiev, the Champions Group E also includes Bayern Munich, champions two seasons ago and the only team in the group to win in the first round.