Luciano Hang defends Prevent Senior and criticizes Covid-19’s CPI – News

Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan stores, stated that he has “complete confidence” in the procedures adopted by the health operator Prevent Senior and that he did everything possible to save the life of his mother, Regina Modesti Hang. He denied that his mother had undergone preventive treatment for her and said her death has been used in personal attacks against him.

“I regret that such a delicate matter is used as a political device to reach me, for the simple fact that I do not agree with the ideas of some members who are part of this CPI. They measure others by their own ruler. Only those who lose a mother know the pain that is,” he said.

The businessman also highlighted that he always made clear the cause of Regina Hang’s death in various public demonstrations and on social networks. “She took dozens of medications daily, that’s why we didn’t do preventive treatment, the one carried out before contracting the virus.”

In a note sent to R7, Luciano Hang also said that he will not remain silent in the face of the accusations. “What is the limit for human wickedness, for lack of character, for scruples? When they don’t have arguments, they go on the attack of honor, family and their own mother. I won’t accept such quiet sleaze.”

The businessman stated that as soon as the symptoms of Covid-19 appeared, the mother was quickly taken to São Paulo, but the disease evolved very quickly. “We struggled with her for over a month. During this time, Covid passed, but the complications remained due to comorbidities and, therefore, unfortunately she left.”

He highlighted the health conditions of Regina Hang. “Like any son, when my mother got sick, I went to war with every weapon I had. Is that my crime? My mother was 82 years old, was part of the risk group, stayed at home and still got the disease. She was cardiac, had diabetes, kidney failure, overweight and other comorbidities,” he said.