Luciano Hang says he has full confidence in Prevent Senior – 09/22/2021 -Panel SA

Luciano Hang released a statement on Wednesday (22) stating that he has full confidence in the procedures adopted by Prevent Senior in the treatment given to his mother, who died in February this year in a network hospital due to clinical complications after contracting Covid-19 .

“I made the cause of my mother’s death clear in various public demonstrations and on social media, it was never a secret. I regret that such a delicate matter is used as a political device to reach me, for the simple fact that I do not agree with the ideas of some members who are part of this CPI”, says the businessman in a statement.

According to the owner of Havan, the mother Regina Modesti Hang, who was 82 years old, was taken to São Paulo as soon as she presented symptoms of the coronavirus, and the disease progressed quickly.

He claims she was sick for over a month and Covid passed. “But there were complications due to the comorbidities and, therefore, unfortunately it left”, says Hang.

The businessman claims that the mother was part of the risk group, she was cardiac, had diabetes, kidney failure, overweight and other comorbidities.

Although he is an advocate of so-called early treatment, Hang says he did not offer the medication to his mother because she was taking other medications every day.

Early treatment, with drugs such as chloroquine and ivermectin, has no proven efficacy to fight Covid.

“What is the limit for human wickedness, for lack of character, for scruples? When they don’t have arguments, they go on the attack of honor, family and their own mother. I won’t accept such quiet sleaze. I did everything I could for my parents my entire life. What I built was to give them a better and fairer life. Two factory floor workers, honest and wonderful people, who I loved so much”, says the businessman in the note.

Hang’s mother’s medical record reports that the patient was given medications such as azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, prednisone, and colchicine before she died.

The document, prepared by Prevent Senior, states that she died as a result of bacterial pneumonia and does not mention Covid-19, which is why she was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore hospital unit (in São Paulo) as the cause of death.

This Wednesday (22), the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, gave testimony to Covid’s CPI. He was summoned after reports that the company used its hospitals as a laboratory for studies with hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the disease.​

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter