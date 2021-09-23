Luciano Hang says he has full confidence in Prevent Senior

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Luciano Hang released a statement on Wednesday (22) claiming to have full confidence in the procedures adopted by Prevent Senior in the treatment given to his mother.

Regina Hang, who was 82 years old, died of Covid in February this year in a Covid hospital. A dossier prepared by 15 doctors accuses Prevent Senior of having defrauded the death certificate.

In a video recorded after his death, the Pocketnarist businessman questions whether the “preventive treatment” he would not have saved his mother’s life; however, according to doctors, she was taking hydroxychloroquine prior to admission and was given ivermectin at the hospital.

“I made the cause of my mother’s death clear in various public demonstrations and on social media, it was never a secret. I regret that such a delicate matter is used as a political device to reach me, for the simple fact that I do not agree with the ideas of some members who are part of this CPI”, says Hang’s statement.

“What is the limit for human wickedness, for lack of character, for scruples? When they don’t have arguments, they go on the attack of honor, family and their own mother. I won’t accept such quiet sleaze. I did everything I could for my parents all my life”, the businessman continues.

