Luciano Hang’s mother received a ‘Covid kit’, but the medical record says the cause of death was pneumonia – 22/09/2021 – Balance and Health

The medical record of the mother of the businessman, Luciano Hang, says that she died as a result of bacterial pneumonia and does not mention Covid-19, which is why she was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore hospital (in São Paulo) as the cause of death. .

The document, which is about 2,000 pages long, was prepared by Prevent Senior, the operator that controls the hospital where Regina Hang died.

In addition, the medical record, obtained by the sheet, also reports that the patient received early treatments of ineffective drugs against the disease, such as azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, prednisone and colchicine, before dying.

The information is given when doctors claim that Regina had a serious evolution in her condition. “It got worse yesterday, another CT was performed [tomografia computorizada] of chest with significant worsening of extension of lung lesions (55% to 90%) and appearance of lesions suggestive of pulmonary infarction. Already with full anticoagulation”, he says. The documents are also held by Covid’s CPI.

The death certificate of the mother of the Havan network owner says that she died on February 3 this year at the age of 82 from the following causes: “multiple organ dysfunction, refractory distributive shock, renal failure, bacterial pneumonia, metabolic syndrome and stroke brain”.

A dossier signed by 15 Prevent Senior doctors and forwarded to the CPI states that the operator’s medical records were defrauded to hide the causes of death of several patients and to hide what treatment they received. The company’s executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, testifies to the CPI on Wednesday (22).

In a video posted on their social networks, the businessman who owns the Havan network had stated that his mother could have been saved if she had undergone preventive treatment for the disease.

“I always say: we can no longer take care of those who have died, but we can take care of those who are alive. Make the right decision. I ask myself today that I could have saved my mother, all of a sudden, if I had taken the preventive, couldn’t we have done it? And now I’m wondering, what if I had, wouldn’t she be alive? Reflects. Thanks”.

Wanted by sheet, he did not manifest himself until the publication of this text.

Regina was hospitalized on January 1st of this year with Covid-19, according to her medical record, “evolving with respiratory distress”. She also received ivermectin, already admitted to the operator’s hospital, another medication ineffective against the virus.

There was also treatment for rectal ozone therapy, prescribed by private doctors not linked to the operator, as reported by Prevent Senior in a lawsuit filed against doctors who reported the company to Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo).

One of them was made four days after his hospitalization, by physician Maria Emilia Gadelha Serra, who became known after appearing in a video posted on YouTube in which she took data on infections among context vaccinated individuals and cited information on adverse effects after vaccination that they did not have. technical confirmation—as to what components of vaccines would cause dementia.

Maria Emilia applied ozone therapy to Regina with her intubated for 22 hours, in pronation and sedated. “Ozone therapy procedures performed, without complications”, “Rectal insufflation of medicinal ozone – 270 mL in 40 mcg/mL”, complete. She also recommended vitamin C to the patient and reassessment within 24 hours.

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said on Wednesday that the commission has evidence that businessman Luciano Hang asked the doctors who treated his mother not to disclose that she had been medicated with the so-called ” Covid kit”.

Hang is one of the main advocates of so-called early treatment, with drugs that have no proven efficacy to treat Covid-19.

“There is a farce that this commission will prove happened. Unfortunately. Because a son who uses his mother in this way, with Covid in the hospital with early treatment medications. And we have proof and he recommended to doctors ‘look, hide that the my mother was treated with chloroquine so as not to underestimate the effectiveness of the plan,” said the rapporteur.

Renan then classified this situation as “a macabre, shameful, reprehensible, disgusting thing in any way”.

The commission’s president, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said that Hang took his mother, from Santa Catarina to São Paulo, precisely so that she would be treated with the “Covid kit”. “The Lord [Hang] he is a man of possession and would put his mother and take to the moon to save her.”

“He would be able to rent a rocket to the moon. He took it to Prevent Senior, which is not one of the best hospitals in São Paulo,” he added.

In the case of Regina Hang, mother of businessman Luciano Hang, the document points out that she used the so-called “Covid kit”, contradicting her son’s statement after his death.

“Mrs. Regina Hang’s medical record proves that she used the kit before being hospitalized and that she repeated the treatment during hospitalization, as well as recording that her son, Mr. Luciano Hang, was aware of the facts”, points out the document .

“Like so many other cases of deaths in the Prevent Senior network arising from Covid-19 that were not properly informed to the authorities, Ms. Regina Hang’s death certificate was fraudulent by omitting the real reason for her death”, completes the file.