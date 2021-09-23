Luis Gustavo’s wife posted a photo of the actor’s last days: ‘I love you forever’

Cris Botelho, actor’s wife Luis Gustavo who died last Sunday, in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo, victim of bowel cancer, made an emotional post in tribute to her husband, on Instagram.

In the publication, she recalls Luis’ last days of life and his strength in the fight against the disease: “When on September 3rd the doctors told me that you would die in the next few days, they didn’t know your strength. On the 9th we came home, the place you loved the most in this world, and spent my birthday on the 14th as you promised: the two of us together on the porch. I knew you wouldn’t leave me alone that day, you always did everything to make me happy. I love you forever”, wrote Botelho in the caption.

Luis Gustavo has been treating cancer since 2018. After becoming ill, he chose to remain reclusive and isolated from the artistic world after a 65-year career.

Among his great roles on the small screen are countless TV Globo productions such as the famous Vavá de Sai de Baixo, the playboy Ricardo in Anjo Mau, Mário Fofoca de Te Contei? (1978), Ariclenes Almeida in Ti Ti Ti (1985), among others.

See Cris Botelho’s publication:

