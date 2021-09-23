Luis Gustavo’s wife remembers the last days with her husband and his strength in the fight against cancer

Three days after the death of actor Luis Gustavo, interpreter of unforgettable roles on Brazilian TV, such as Vavá in “Sai de Baixo”, his wife, Cris Botelho, made an emotional post in honor of her husband. In the message, she recalls the couple’s last days and, more than that, his strength in the fight against cancer.

see more: Inês Brasil celebrates hit ‘Undererê’ back on the charts and cites difficulties in the pandemic: ‘I thought I’d go back to prostitution’

The text is the caption of a photo taken on your birthday, September 14: “When on September 3 the doctors told me you would die in the next few days, they didn’t know your strength. On the 9th we came home , the place you loved the most in this world, and we spent my birthday on the 14th as you promised: the two of us together on the porch. I knew you wouldn’t leave me alone that day, you always did everything to make me happy. eternally”.

read more: Leo Stronda has 30% of his body burned after an accident with a gas cylinder

Luis Gustavo died last Sunday, in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo, where he lived. He had been treating bowel cancer since 2018.

Read too: Lázaro Ramos and Ingrid Guimarães leave TV Globo and now have a new destination

The news was given by actor Cássio Gabus Mendes, nephew of Luis Gustavo, on Instagram and published by GLOBO columnist Patrícia Kogut. “I inform you that my dear Tatá died today, a victim of cancer. Rest in the light and in peace! Thank you for everything, my beloved uncle”, published Gabus Mendes. Actors such as Cissa Guimarães, Thiago Fragoso and Marcos Palmeira commented on the post to express their condolences.