Luis Gustavo’s wife tells about the actor’s last days of life – Entertainment

Cris Botelho, Luis Gustavo’s widow, revealed how the veteran’s last days were, that died last sunday (19), aged 87, in Itatiba, São Paulo. He was battling bowel cancer. According to the actor’s wife, the husband was “strong” throughout the treatment.

“When on September 3rd the doctors told me that you would die in the next few days they didn’t know your strength. On the 9th we came home, the place you loved most in the world, and spent my birthday on the 14th , as you promised: the two of us together on the porch. I knew you wouldn’t leave me alone that day. You always did everything to make me happy. I love you forever,” he wrote.

The publication thrilled many fans, close friends and family. “Eternal”, published actor Kayky Brito. “Beautiful. Strength, my dear. You were a great companion,” commented star Elizabeth Savala.

Actor Luis Gustavo died on Sunday (19), aged 87, in Itatiba (SP). He was fighting bowel cancer. The information was revealed and lamented by Cássio Gabus Mendes, nephew of the actor, on Instagram. “I inform you that my dear Tatá died today, a victim of cancer! Rest in the light and in peace!!”, he wrote.

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Luis Gustavo was the son of a Spanish diplomat, Luis Amador Sánchez Fernández, working in that country, and Elena Blanco Castañera, a Spanish woman of humble origins. Luis Gustavo came to Brazil as a child.

Some of Luis’ most outstanding characters as an actor were the couturier Ariclenes Almeida/Victor Valentin in you you you, the blind musician Leo in Did I tell you? and playboy Ricardo in Bad angel, all written by Cassiano Gabus Mendes.

In 1989 he made a very important cameo in the soap opera What King Am I? playing the father of Brazilian football Charles Muller. For several years, Luis also acted as Vanderlei Mathias, known as “Vavá”, on the Sunday comedy program on Rede Globo get out from below.