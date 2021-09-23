Luísa reveals pregnancy and leaves Pedro; know why · TV news

The novel by Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and Pedro (Selton Mello) will come into crisis in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The countess will discover that she is pregnant with her lover, which will make him happy. She, however, will say that there is no way for the emperor to assume a bastard son, as his enemies will use it against him. Therefore, the noblewoman will take a drastic attitude and decide to leave to have the child far from Rio de Janeiro in the six o’clock soap opera.

“My rules haven’t been around for two months and I’ve been feeling the same things I felt when I was pregnant with Dominique [Thor Becker]”, the countess will say. The monarch will celebrate the news, but the princess’ teacher will throw him a bucket of cold water.

“Pedro, don’t you realize the gravity of the situation? We can’t assume this son,” he’ll snarl. Pilar’s former friend (Gabriela Medvedovski) will remember that the emperor will be harmed if the story comes to light.

“I’m a married woman. My husband has been in France for years. You’re married too, as well as being the Emperor of Brazil. What do you think will happen to your reputation when your enemies discover our case?” go ask the girl.

Despite being upset, the ruler will realize that the beloved is right. “I worry about Isabel’s future [Giulia Gayoso]. There are lawmakers who are not sure about her as my successor,” the man will ponder.

Luísa will then say that she intends to return to the Recôncavo Baiano and hide there until her child is born. “I can’t be without you,” Teresa Cristina’s (Leticia Sabatella) husband will complain, but the noblewoman will respond that she has no other alternative.

“We can’t risk it. My belly will start to grow. I think I can stay here another month, without them realizing it. I believe it is time for us to articulate a new suitor for Isabel”, will argue the governess of the heiress to the throne.

“I won’t be able to see you leave knowing that you’re going to have my child, and I won’t accompany you! I wish I could throw it all away and live this story with you, my love”, will vent the romantic.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

