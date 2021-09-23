Luiz Carlos Araújo case: Report points to the actor’s cause of death; know details

Shrouded in mysteries, the death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo became the object of a thorough investigation by the police. This Wednesday (22), the medical report revealed that the cause of death was accidental asphyxia. After analysis by the Legal Medical Institute (IML), the team led by Roberto Monteiro, from the 1st Section of the Center/Capital, which is in charge of the investigation, confirmed the information to UOL.

The expert also concluded that the artist, who was part of the cast of the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, by SBT, had drugs in his body when he died. “No signs of external or internal cervical constriction (change) were observed, even after careful neck dissection”, states the document.

“The association of antidepressants, cocaine and alcohol, with a consequent lowering of the level of consciousness, associated with confinement were the causes of (accidental) death”, says the analysis. The delegate also confirmed that the victim’s boyfriend, who was identified as a “frequent visitor” to the actor’s apartment by witnesses, gave testimony after being summoned by the Civil Police.

Read part of the IML report in full:

“The occurrence states that the victim was found with a black bag on his head, a practice known in Medical Literature as re-breathing, used with some frequency to relieve rapid and uncontrolled breathing in situations of anxiety and in many practices of asphyxiophilia/paraphilias , in order to increase the carbon dioxide content and decrease the oxygen content, variations that cause vasodilation or vasoconstriction of extra and endocranial vessels. Such a practice can have as a complication the confinement asphyxia (exchange of breathing air for unbreathable air)”.

remember the case

Actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for his work in musicals such as “Lisbela e o Prisioneiro” and “Hoje é Dia de Maria”, but mainly for his participation in SBT’s soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, was found dead on Saturday, on September 11, in the apartment he lived in, in São Paulo.

According to Marilice Cosenza, one of Araújo’s best friends, the 43-year-old artist had not responded to her attempts to contact him for days. The actress then tried to speak to him again on the night of the 11th, but her calls continually went to voicemail. It was then that, worried, Marilice asked friends to go to Luiz’s apartment to check what had happened.

“Nobody answered the door. the doorman went, rang [a campainha] and felt a very strong smell coming from the apartment. They called the police and a locksmith. They opened the apartment and found Luiz in bed, already deceased. It looks like he was there for three, four days”, lamented Cosenza, in conversation with UOL.

After finding her friend’s body, she went to the 2nd Police Department of Bom Retiro, in the central region of the city, where she testified to the Civil Police. “Luiz was my best friend. Me and another friend tried to talk to him a few days ago and all day yesterday. The cell phone was turned off. I talked to friends who went to his apartment for news. With the police and a keyring, they found him dead in bed, it seemed like 3 days ago. I spoke with him on Sunday (4) and I was one of the last ones”, recalled the actress. “All sad and unbelievable. (…) Let us pray for him, let us remember his joy and celebrate his art as he brilliantly used to do it”, concluded.