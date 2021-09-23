Lula consolidates leadership and continues ahead of Bolsonaro in the IPEC poll for presidential election

RIO — Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead of the race for Planalto in the 2022 elections, with 48% of voting intentions, 25 percentage points more than second-placed President Jair Bolsonaro (without party), which has 23% of voting intentions according to the IPEC survey. In valid votes, the result means that the PT would win in the first round.

The pedetist Ciro Gomes (PDT), who is expected to run in the fourth presidential election, fluctuated positively from 7% to 8% of voting intentions. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), appears in third place with 3%, two percentage points less than in the survey carried out in June. João Doria was the only toucan included in the survey.

Read more:Senate approves in the second round of the Electoral Reform PEC without the return of the coalitions

The PSDB previews officially began this Monday and will officially nominate the party’s candidate who will run for President of the Republic. In all, four candidates signed up for the internal process: Doria, Leite, senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) and former senator and former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgílio (PSDB-AM). The campaigns of the last two so far, however, are restricted to internal movements and they have signaled sympathy for Leite.

The IPEC survey also shows that the former Minister of Health in the administration Bolsonaro Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) remains with 3% of the citations, while whites or null add up to 10%, the same index presented in the previous survey. Those who don’t know or didn’t answer were 3% and now they add up to 4%.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo

In another scenario proposed by the poll, this time with more candidates presented to those interviewed, former president Lula appears with 45% of voting intentions, while Jair Bolsonaro was nominated by 22% of those interviewed. In this scenario, Lula would be at the limit of the margin of error to win in the 1st round if the elections were held today.

Ciro Gomes received 6% of the voting intentions, followed by former judge Sergio Moro, with 5%. Television presenter José Luiz Datena, candidate for the PSL, was appointed by 3% of respondents, and João Doria by 2%.

Approval and voting intention Photo: Editoria de Arte

Mandetta and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, were nominated by 1% of those interviewed each. Senators Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania) and Simone Tebet (MDB) did not score. 9% of respondents said they voted blank or null, and 5% said they did not know or did not respond.

Highlights by segment

Former President Lula increased the advantage he had in the Northeast region and fluctuated from 63% to 65% of voting intentions. Among those with only elementary education I also jumped from 52% to 61%. The survey also highlights that Lula’s voting intentions are greater the lower the monthly family income: it varies from 29% among those with a monthly family income above 5 minimum wages to 59% among those with a family income of up to 1 minimum wage.

The current president, Jair Bolsonaro, stands out among voters in the North and Midwest, oscillating positively from 28% to 31%. The number of evangelical voters who cited Bolsonaro dropped one percentage point, from 32 percent to 31 percent. In the case of Bolsonaro, unlike the former PT president, mentions of the president increase the higher the interviewee’s monthly family income, going from 16% among those with income up to a minimum wage to 40% among those with income above five salaries minimum.

See too: After ANVISA’s recommendation for isolation, Planalto changes Bolsonaro’s agenda

Ciro Gomes is preferred by voters with higher education (13%). The other candidates have voting intentions distributed evenly in the analyzed segments.

The institute heard 2,002 people in 141 municipalities between September 16th and 20th. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two points, and the confidence level is 95% that the results portray the current electoral moment.

Ipec was created by former executives of Ibope Inteligência after its closure. The new institute works in the area of ​​consultancy and intelligence in market research, public opinion and politics.