Luxembourg’s success makes Fbio ask for the end of cruise experiences

Fbio still believes in Cruzeiro’s access
Series A of the Brazilian Championship
2022, but knows the mistakes the club cannot repeat next season, no matter what competition they play.
The coach’s success
Vanderlei Luxembourg
in charge of the team – 60% of the points played so far -, motivated the goalkeeper, the biggest reference in the heavenly squad, to ask for the end of the experiences in the technical command of Cruzeiro.
“I’m sure Vanderlei’s experience was crucial for this evolution. Unfortunately, he caught the team at the end of the first round, having to do everything, with little training time, to build a consistent team within the games. That’s what I believe, in this experience,” said shirt 1.
A gigantic team like Cruzeiro has no way of experimenting
. We have to have an active commander, who has already experienced several situations, to command this giant that Cruzeiro. His arrival was fundamental for that, allied to the dedicated athletes who are here, regardless of the adversities experienced backstage,” he added.
Under the command of Luxembourg, Cruzeiro played 10 games, won four and drew six. The performance of the team under the command of the coach is the same as the vice-leader
, which has the Series A access well underway.
In the 15 games before the arrival of the coach Toca II, however, Cruzeiro has not been in the Second Division.
– who had only two jobs as an effective coach in his career – they did bad jobs and failed to place the team even on the first page of the leaderboard.
, with 31 points. To guarantee Serie A access, the miners would need to add 33 points in the remaining 13 games. The Department of Mathematics at UFMG points out that Fox has a 0.6% chance of achieving the feat.
Despite this, the club does not throw in the towel and still repeats the speech of the dream of returning to the elite of football in 2022. This Sunday, at 4 pm, the opponent will be the
, at Independencia, for the 26th round.