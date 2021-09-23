Luxembourg’s success makes Fbio ask for the end of cruise experiences

Fbio called for an end to the experiments in the technical command of Cruzeiro (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro) Fbio still believes in Cruzeiro’s access



Series A of the Brazilian Championship



2022, but knows the mistakes the club cannot repeat next season, no matter what competition they play.

The coach’s success



Vanderlei Luxembourg



in charge of the team – 60% of the points played so far -, motivated the goalkeeper, the biggest reference in the heavenly squad, to ask for the end of the experiences in the technical command of Cruzeiro.

“I’m sure Vanderlei’s experience was crucial for this evolution. Unfortunately, he caught the team at the end of the first round, having to do everything, with little training time, to build a consistent team within the games. That’s what I believe, in this experience,” said shirt 1.

”



A gigantic team like Cruzeiro has no way of experimenting



. We have to have an active commander, who has already experienced several situations, to command this giant that Cruzeiro. His arrival was fundamental for that, allied to the dedicated athletes who are here, regardless of the adversities experienced backstage,” he added.

Under the command of Luxembourg, Cruzeiro played 10 games, won four and drew six. The performance of the team under the command of the coach is the same as the vice-leader



goals



, which has the Series A access well underway.